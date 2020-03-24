HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a Nova Scotia RCMP officer for possession of child pornography.

In a news release, SIRT said it was first contacted about the matter by the RCMP on March 3.

It began an investigation on March 11 when additional information became available.

There is no information on which detachment the officer works for of if charges are likely.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.