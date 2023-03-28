SiRT investigation requested after man suffers injuries during arrest

RCMP in New Brunswick have asked the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review the actions of police in an arrest that saw an individual sustain injuries.

The review is in connection with a Saturday afternoon report of a break and enter on Church Road in Arthurette.

Officers responded to the complaint around 1:45 p.m.

While officers attempted to make an arrest, police say a 37-year-old man sustained injuries.

According to police, the man was detained and taken to hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The incident has been referred to Nova Scotia SiRT for an independent investigation.