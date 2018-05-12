Featured
SiRT to investigate Elmsdale, N.S. collision
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 1:15PM ADT
Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a collision that occurred Friday night in Elmsdale, N.S.
RCMP say at 9:41 p.m. on May 11, an officer observed a two-wheeled, off-road vehicle driving without lights on Highway 2, near the Highway 2124 intersection.
The vehicle entered a controlled construction zone, travelling past the flag person against the flow of traffic.
Police activated their emergency lights as the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a parked car.
The passenger on the vehicle, a male youth, was not wearing a helmet. He fled on foot and was located a short time later behind a nearby building with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The drive, a male youth, suffered minor injuries.
East Hants District RCMP have referred the investigation to SiRT. SiRT asks anyone with information about the vehicle or the collision to contact them.