

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a collision that occurred Friday night in Elmsdale, N.S.

RCMP say at 9:41 p.m. on May 11, an officer observed a two-wheeled, off-road vehicle driving without lights on Highway 2, near the Highway 2124 intersection.

The vehicle entered a controlled construction zone, travelling past the flag person against the flow of traffic.

Police activated their emergency lights as the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a parked car.

The passenger on the vehicle, a male youth, was not wearing a helmet. He fled on foot and was located a short time later behind a nearby building with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The drive, a male youth, suffered minor injuries.

East Hants District RCMP have referred the investigation to SiRT. SiRT asks anyone with information about the vehicle or the collision to contact them.