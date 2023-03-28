Six new COVID-19 related deaths in New Brunswick: report

New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 862 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between March 19 and March 25.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped slightly to 15 this week, compared to 17 in last week's report.

No new admissions to intensive care were reported in the latest period.

The report says, since Aug. 28, 2022, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 212 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 313 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 1,278 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 77

Zone 2: 54

Zone 3: 36

Zone 4: 9

Zone 5: 10

Zone 6: 16

Zone 7: 10

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between March 19 and March 25, 141 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 59

Zone 2: 35

Zone 3: 32

Zone 4: 3

Zone 5: 0

Zone 6: 10

Zone 7: 2

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between March 13 and March 20 shows 72 per cent of positive cases were the XBB variant.

Twenty-four per cent were the BA.5 variant and four per cent were BA.2.

The province says 153 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91.1 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.9 per cent had at least two doses, 54.8 per cent had one booster and 30.4 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.

