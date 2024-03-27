Slow moving weather front brings days of rain to the Maritimes

As a slow-moving weather front arrives from the west, more rain, drizzle, and fog will be present for the Maritimes Wednesday night through Saturday morning. The rain will be steadiest in New Brunswick on Thursday, then there will be an increased risk of downpours within the rain across the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday. As the system moves past on Saturday, temperatures will get chilly and remaining showers are expected to turn over to flurries.

Two sources of heavy moisture for the rain in the region to tap into. One off the Atlantic and the second coming up the eastern U.S. seaboard. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Rain amounts, warnings

Areas of central and southern New Brunswick, as well as parts of the southwest of Nova Scotia, are expected to receive the most rain. Some totals there could reach 80-to-120 mm by Saturday morning. Other parts of the Maritimes will have possible totals of 40-to-80 mm except lower in the northwest of New Brunswick, parts of northern/central Nova Scotia, and eastern Prince Edward Island.

While adding up over a span of two-to-three days, the areas that could reach 80 mm or more should be cautious of water issues such as hydroplaning conditions and instances of localized flooding.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for much of central/southern New Brunswick. There are special weather statements for northern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia.

While falling over a span of multiple days, some rain totals for parts of the Maritimes could reach or exceed 100 mm by the start of the weekend. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

River watch

The river watch program in New Brunswick only has a few sites currently at an advisory stage. Given the amount of rain expected by the weekend, those close to the river, stream, and tributary systems of that province should keep tabs on that situation. The rain isn’t expected to be as heavy in northern areas of the Saint John River system but ice movement and a risk of ice jams is still a concern.

The status of the River Watch New Brunswick sites as of Wednesday evening. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

The community of Sussex experienced a flood at the end of February that came with an estimated 150-to-200 mm of rain within 36 hours. Guidance for the Sussex area currently ranges 60-to-100 mm over a period of 48-to-72 hours. Some extra caution may be warranted in that community as well as that rain feeds into the river and stream system over the coming days.

The community of Sussex, N.B., has already contended with flooding issues this year. Rain totals for the area could reach 60 to 100 Wednesday night through Saturday morning. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)