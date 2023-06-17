Snowbirds, SkyHawks performances scrubbed in Moncton

Thousands of people gathered along Moncton’s Riverfront Park to watch the SkyHawks Parachute Team and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds on June 17, 2023, but it was not to be. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Thousands of people gathered along Moncton’s Riverfront Park to watch the SkyHawks Parachute Team and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds on June 17, 2023, but it was not to be. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island