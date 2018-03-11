

CTV Atlantic





A 47-year-old woman from Ontario has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Northern New Brunswick.

The Bathurst RCMP responded to the crash about 25 kilometres from Chemin Lodge in the Nepisiguit Falls area around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the woman driving the snowmobile was trying to go up a hill when she lost control and fell. Officers say she then struck a tree and died at the scene.

The RCMP says the victim was travelling with a group of snowmobilers at the time of crash.

Investigators are not considering alcohol as a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.