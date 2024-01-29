Snowy start to the week in Nova Scotia, schools across the province closed

It's expected that snow will continue to fall in parts of Nova Scotia until Monday afternoon after a winter storm moved into the region Sunday night.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings across coastal counties from Yarmouth to Sydney, as well as Pictou and Antigonish counties.

“Gusty northeast winds accompanying the snow may cause reduced visibility at times in blowing snow over exposed areas,” the warning reads.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Up to 15 centimetres is expected as the snow continues.

All schools across the province are closed.

Travel

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its 11:45 a.m. North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing as well as its 11:45 a.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John, N.B., departure as well as its 4 p.m. Digby, N.S., departure.

The Tancook Ferry will be suspending service at 1:30 p.m.

Several flights are cancelled at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Power

As of 10 a.m., there were nine active outages affecting 41 Nova Scotia Power customers.

Municipal services

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says curbside collection is cancelled due to the weather. Recovery collection will take place on Saturday.

Many municipal recreation facilities are delaying opening.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.