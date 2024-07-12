Social media post aimed at vandal of N.B. business: 'Your strokes are bold but lacking confidence'
A woman who runs a thrift store in Riverview, N.B., has used some creative criticism on social media after a vandal spray painted her building.
Someone tagged the front wall of Ergon Thrift on Trites Road with bright orange graffiti either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Cecilia Watkins, the director of operations for the store, said she was upset when she first discovered it around 7:30 a.m., but decided to put a positive spin on it.
Watkins, an art therapy practitioner, posted a long, clever message on Facebook hoping the culprit would see it.
"Your strokes are bold but lacking confidence, indicating a sense of urgency but passion in your expression. The dripping suggests that you are unskilled at the art of tagging and may have discovered a can of spray paint in your parents' garage."
Watkins also warned that it is a criminal act and the perpetrator can be charged and fined.
"With your art being underdeveloped, juvenile, and still lacking in personality, I don't feel you are possibly old enough to pay the fines of up to $5,000. Additionally, I highly doubt your guardians would be interested in paying that fine either."
Watkins finished by saying she hopes the artist works on their skills and welcomes the person to come inside during business hours to speak to her and possibly do something on a huge blank wall in the store's art room.
"You can tell that they don't have a lot of practice doing this and they're just kind of wandering around and tagging things,” Watkins told CTV in an interview at the store. "If they actually put some effort into it and actually did it in places that they were supposed to do it in, they'd actually get really good at it."
Cecilia Watkins stands in front of the graffiti on Ergon Thrift. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Ergon is an on-the-job training site for adults living with mental illness that provides skills needed for employment in the Greater Moncton area.
Her husband Tim used a pressure washer to try and remove the bright orange paint from the front of the store.
His wife's Facebook post was unexpected, but not surprising to him.
"She has a flare for communicating things effectively," he said.
Frequent customer Anthony Boyer was shocked and disappointed someone felt the need to deface the building.
"You don't expect to see something like this in Riverview," said Boyer. "You'd expect to see it in larger cities, but not a bedroom community like Riverview."
Watkins decided not to report the crime to the RCMP because she believed her and Tim could remove the graffiti themselves.
Cst. Chris Fader, a graffiti expert with the Codiac Regional RCMP, said people should always report graffiti, no matter how big or small.
"Depending on the type of graffiti it is, it's kind of a fingerprint. If you have a writer who's doing tags, well then you can do a style comparison and link it back to the same person," said Fader. "If we don't know about it, we can't direct resources to it."
The back of an apartment building across the street from the thrift store was also tagged with bright orange paint.
Cecilia's husband washes the orange paint off the store. (CTV/Derek Haggett)Fader said it can be difficult to remove.
"Depending on the surface it can be really hard. Brick is especially hard to get paint out of," said Fader.
In the end, Watkins and her husband were able to remove the paint using magic eraser and some elbow grease.
She had a final message to whoever put it there in the first place.
"I would say I appreciate art as much as I hope they do," said Watkins. "Please choose where you're going to show your art respectfully. Understand that stuff like this costs businesses a lot. We're just a small community trying to get by so find other ways to express your art, but keep expressing."
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alec Baldwin weeps in court when judge announces involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial
A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency
A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, slamming the former New York City mayor as a 'recalcitrant debtor' who thumbed his nose at the process while seeking to shield himself from a US$148 million defamation judgment and other debts.
Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault
Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
Meta is lifting restrictions on Trump's accounts
Meta announced Friday that it would remove restrictions placed on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder
Calgary police have released the photo of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
-
We might learn Monday when Calgary's outdoor water restrictions will be eased
Calgarians might learn on Monday when we'll move to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions.
-
Calgary Stampede hopes for record-breaking attendance numbers as local businesses cash in on sales
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is flirting with record-breaking attendance numbers as hundreds of thousands of visitors continue to pile into Stampede Park.
Edmonton
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
-
How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments
The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season,
-
SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.
Montreal
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
Ottawa
-
Merivale Fish Market closes temporarily due to fire next door
The Merivale Fish Market -- a popular west Ottawa restaurant and store -- is temporarily closed because of a fire at an adjacent business.
-
Ottawa man creates online game to bridge the social divide
An Ottawa man has created a game where people with differences come together to solve puzzles and answer questions.
-
Owner of Ottawa Train Yards exits receivership after settling outstanding loan
Ottawa Train Yards is no longer in receivership proceedings, just weeks after it was placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property.
London
-
'It's insane': Residents wake to crashed cars and police takedown on quiet Huron County street
Wrecked cars, and vehicle debris stretching as far as eye could see greeted residents of a quiet street in Goderich this morning. "About 3:30ish this morning, we heard a loud bang. We came running to the front, and we [saw] this chaos," said Elgin Avenue resident, Annette McCarthy.
-
Pedestrian fighting for their life following 'serious collision' this afternoon near Lucan
According to police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
-
Proposed bylaw to ban graphic anti-abortion posters morphs into general rules for all protest signs
A political push at London city hall to ban the display of graphic anti-abortion posters and other disturbing images has been revamped after threats of a court challenge.
Barrie
-
Witness testifies fellow inmate's pleas for medical attention were ignored before his death
A former inmate testified at the inquest into the death of Bobby Bristow that he witnessed the 29-year-old Creemore man's pleas for help while behind bars were ignored.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Windsor
-
More Ontarians living without a family doctor
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario without a family doctor, an increase of more than 160,000 people in the last six months.
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.
-
Three beaches with warnings, two closed due to bacteria levels
Following a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced three beaches have unsafe for swimming warnings and two are closed.
Winnipeg
-
'We feel the brick falling': McDermot Avenue building set for demolition, neighbours worry about the mess left behind
The city has issued a demolition permit for the building located at 579 McDermot Avenue after an engineering assessment revealed it's unsafe.
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city
The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.
Regina
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
-
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder, Lumsden RCMP seek help
Lumsden RCMP are asking the public for tips after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder on Friday.
-
These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday
Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta and Saskatchewan archaeologists are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
-
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Victim of fatal, targeted shooting in Surrey identified by homicide team
The victim of a fatal, targeted shooting that happened in Surrey last week has been identified by homicide investigators.
-
Surrey Sikh temple employee charged after sexually assaulting teen, RCMP allege
Mounties say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a teen at a temple in Surrey's Newton area just over a year ago.
-
Driver arrested after hitting parked cars, mounting sidewalk: RCMP
A driver has been arrested and could face possible charges after they were spotted hitting parked cars and driving onto a sidewalk in Coquitlam Thursday evening, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. university gives pro-Palestinian protesters trespass notice, deadline to vacate
Vancouver Island University says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters, telling them to vacate their encampment on the campus in Nanaimo, B.C., by Monday.
-
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
-
Royal Roads University gets island land, funding from late tobacco heiress
Royal Roads University in British Columbia says it has received a donation of properties on Salt Spring Island and funding worth a total of almost $10 million, the biggest donation in its history.
Kelowna
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.