Some Nova Scotia schools closed following post-tropical storm Lee

Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed Monday morning due to power outages following post-tropical storm Lee.

The temporary closures apply to eight schools across two centres for education.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education says Park View Education Centre, Petite Riviere Elementary School, Newcombville Elementary School, Wickwire Academy, Greenfield Elementary School, Verge House and pre-primary at Lunenburg Academy are closed due to power outages.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says classes are cancelled Monday at Shatford Memorial Elementary school for the same reason.

