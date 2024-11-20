'Something from a Hallmark movie': Annual event lights up Riverview, N.B.

It was a wet and dreary day along the Riverfront Trail in Riverview, N.B., Wednesday, but things will be much brighter and festive Thursday night.

Since 2016, the Town of Riverview has lit up the walking trail next to the Petitcodiac River with over 40,000 Christmas lights.

Mayor Andrew LeBlanc said the lights have been popular with residents because the community really enjoys coming together during the holiday season.

“It’s really pretty. Everyone describes it as being something from a Hallmark movie which is kind of cool,” said LeBlanc.

It’s great for people who live in Riverview and the Greater Moncton area, but it also attracts people from far and away.

“We have people from across the country that end up coming to the Town of Riverview over the holidays to see the Light Up Riverview. It’s great for local businesses,” said LeBlanc. “They put a lot of effort and time into it and it pays off for our businesses.”

It’s a great initiative for Jeff Grandy, the co-owner of the Holy Whale Beer Hall and Garden which is located steps away from the trail and where Thursday’s ceremony will take place.

“It’s an awesome event for us and we have to double our staff and pour quite a few more drinks than we normally would for sure,” said Grandy.

LeBlanc praised the Parks and Recreation Department for the work they do to put the lights up and keep them lit, but wet weather can damper the holiday spirit.

If the outlets get wet, it can short circuit the wires.

“Sometimes if you’re driving down the road and you see that some of the trees are out, in particular last year we saw this a lot with the rain, it’s weather that are causing the lights to short circuit,” said LeBlanc.

The mayor’s light launch takes place at 7 p.m. at the Riverfront gazebo on Thursday.

