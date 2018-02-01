

CTV Atlantic





Pictou County Pizza lovers in the Halifax area can now indulge in a slice of their favourite pie, thanks to a special delivery service.

More than 40 years ago, a Pictou County family began tossing pizzas that would gain an appreciation from coast-to-coast.

As any enthusiast knows, the spicy brown sauce is what makes Pictou County-style pizza unique. As for what’s in it, that has remained a well-kept secret for decades.

“I can’t really tell you that,” says Andreas Cougias, who owns Acropole Pizza in New Glasgow, N.S. “It’s a secret sauce.”

Cougias’ father started the company in the 1970s. Acropole Pizza now boasts three locations in Pictou County and a fourth location 45 minutes away, in Truro, N.S.

Cougias says people from as far away as the United States have dropped in to dine on the award-winning delicacy.

“It’s pretty overwhelming sometimes,” he says. “It’s nice to know that people recognize us, we’re different than everybody else, so it’s not your same old pizza you can get everywhere.”

It’s not uncommon to hear stories of Pictou County natives freezing pizzas to take back to Ontario or Alberta or even further so they can enjoy a taste of their old home in their new one. UPS will even ship frozen pizzas to homes across Canada.

But now Halifax-area Pictou County Pizza lovers will have access to a fresh, hot pie, if they’re willing to pay a $10 delivery fee.

The Truro location recently posted on Facebook, asking if people in the Halifax area would be interested in pre-ordering Acropole Pizza and picking it up at a specific location on a specific date.

“It blew up,” says Cougias’ brother, Tommy Chapman, who owns the Truro location.

The first delivery will be made on Feb. 10, with a driver transporting the precious Pictou County-style pies from Acropole in Truro to a location in Halifax.

But Chapman says they’re only taking so many orders, and they’re almost at capacity, so don’t wait until the last minute to order.

“Probably about 75 per cent there to where I’d like to be able to take it, have it still be a good quality product, and be timely,” he says. “It’s an hour drive. We still want to show up with something that’s as fresh as we can have it.”

Kevin Gerrior is one hungry Haligonian eagerly awaiting the arrival of his favourite food. Born and raised in Pictou County, Gerrior is passionate about the pie and considers himself a brown sauce aficionado.

“I’m a big, big fan of Pictou County Pizza, and if you should ask anybody at work, I talk about it all the time,” says Gerrior. “Usually what you have to do is try to describe it to them, but big fan, and I’ll be definitely waiting for that come Feb. 10. I have it in my calendar already.”

As for the $10 delivery fee, Gerrior says it’s a small price to pay for a taste of home.

“Toss a little extra in and it’s well worth it, and it’s going to taste awesome. I’m sure it’s going to even taste extra awesome.”

Want to place an order? Contact Acropole Pizza in Truro on Facebook.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau