St. John's, N.L., airport reopens to public after ceiling fire creates damage

The St. John's International Airport reopened Sunday evening almost two days after a fire in a second-floor ceiling caused soot and water damage.

The airport in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital was evacuated at 11:30 p.m. Friday after a small blaze broke out near departure gates in the building's east wing.

The airport authority issued a news release at 5 p.m. Sunday confirming the public could come to the terminal and flights would be resuming by 7 p.m.

The authority says remediation teams have had to "work tirelessly" through the night to stay on track for the reopening, and the affected area remains cordoned off.

The airport is advising passengers to check with airlines in advance to determine their travel times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.