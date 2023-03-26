St. John's, N.L., airport reopens to public after ceiling fire creates damage

The road entrance to St. John's International Airport is shown on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly The road entrance to St. John's International Airport is shown on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island