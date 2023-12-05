St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness

The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.

The municipality held an emergency council meeting Monday night demanding help from the provincial government in dealing with the crisis.

“On December first, Municipal District of St, Stephen emergency services were forced to respond to a fatality of a resident in a public space in a situation that only became more likely as winter weather conditions worsen,” says Allan MacEachern, Municipal District of St. Stephen mayor.

According to the mayor, about 70 people are homeless in St. Stephen.

Under the declaration, council issued a list of actions to be immediately taken by the province, including releasing a portion of its surplus to help.

