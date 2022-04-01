State of the province: Higgs uses speech to say N.B. is ready to build on its success
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his province has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever and is ready to build on its successes.
That was the premier's message Thursday night as he delivered his annual state of the province address to a business audience in Fredericton and on community television across New Brunswick. Higgs said the province's economy is recovering faster than expected.
"Last week, the Bank of Montreal recognized our strong population growth and our speedy vaccine rollout that helped us weather the pandemic," he said. "Scotiabank said we have a concrete plan to cautiously boost spending while maintaining balance. And the Royal Bank said that New Brunswick has plenty of success to build on. We certainly do."
Higgs said private investment is up and expected to exceed $4 billion this year. The premier highlighted numerous companies that are either setting up or expanding in New Brunswick and creating jobs. Among them, he said, Walmart is spending $56 million on a new facility in Moncton that will create 200 jobs.
The population is also on the rise, recently topping 800,000 residents.
"In the last calendar year, we welcomed more than 8,400 newcomers from other countries," Higgs said. "Our teams have exceeded all immigration targets, including for skilled trades, francophone newcomers and international student nominations."
He said in order to build on that momentum, the province will launch a new immigration service to assist employers and newcomers.
The premier said the recent spring budget includes more spending on health care, education and environmental protection. He said changes in health care have resulted in shorter wait times for surgeries, adding that funding has been allocated to hire more nurse practitioners and other professionals.
He also promoted tax changes included in last week's provincial budget, such as a 50 per cent provincial property tax rate reduction for apartment buildings and other rental properties. And Higgs mentioned his government's one-year cap on rent increases.
The $11.3-billion budget projected a slim surplus of $35 million for 2022-23.
Higgs said that during the pandemic, many New Brunswickers rediscovered the province. The government's Explore NB Travel Incentive Program was very successful, generating more than $20 million in spending across the province, he said.
Higgs said a new tourism campaign will be launched next week to get New Brunswickers to encourage friends and family to visit the province.
"We need you to help extend the invitation to those near and far," the premier said. "We know when people experience everything that we have to offer, they'll want to stay longer. Maybe even a lifetime."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
