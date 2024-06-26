StFX Rankin School of Nursing adds more prioritized seats for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotians

The St. Francis Xavier University Rankin School of Nursing is adding the amount of prioritized seats for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian students to 15 per cent starting in 2025.

The amount of seats for each program, which will be prioritized for qualified self-identified Mi’kmaw or Indigenous and African Nova Scotians, are:

12 prioritized seats for the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

seven seats for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated Option program

six seats for the LPN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing pathway

The addition of the reserved seats is part of the Success Program for Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian Students in Nursing, which was introduced by the Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Fund earlier in the year.

