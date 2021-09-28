HALIFAX -- Horizon Health in New Brunswick has issued a notice telling residents to stop asking public health to falsify vaccination documentation.

"It has come to our attention that public health staff are being approached by members of the public who are requesting they falsify their vaccination record," says the notice.

Public health says the request is concerning and staff will not oblige, "as this is a crime."

"Please do not contact any Horizon staff with a request to produce false medical records," it says.

Anyone providing false proof of vaccination or false vaccination exemptions could be fined between $172.50 and $772.50.

Ed Schollenberg, registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick, said exemptions are given if there is a proven allergy to a component of the vaccine or a reaction to the first dose.

Last week, New Brunswick began requiring proof of vaccination to enter public places including restaurants, indoor events, and gyms.

People can show their proof of vaccination through the My Health New Brunswick website, an immunization record from public health, a pharmacy or clinic, or a photo of their vaccination record.