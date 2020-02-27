HALIFAX -- Winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Maritimes as a system brings rain, snow and freezing rain to the region.

Most schools in New Brunswick were closed Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

The snow started falling in New Brunswick early Thursday afternoon, prompting some business and city offices to close early in Fredericton.

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, the overnight winter parking ban is in effect, which means cars must be off the roads between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick while snowfall warnings are in effect for Prince Edward Island.

CTV Atlantic's chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, said the mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain will continue into Thursday evening.

"The heaviest precipitation, no matter the form it is falling in, will clear west to east 8 p.m. through midnight," said Mitchell. "Those areas that have temperatures above zero for the evening will fall back to freezing by sunrise Friday morning. That means that wet or slushy surfaces could become icy."

The most snow accumulation, in total, is still expected Fredericton and north for New Brunswick, as well as parts of western Prince Edward Island. For those areas, widespread amounts of 20 to 30 cm are forecast, said Mitchell.

For areas just to the south, including southern New Brunswick, the remainder of Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton, accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are still possible, but with more ice pellets and freezing rain mixing in. Several centimetres of an icy mix are likely for parts of the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and into Cumberland and Colchester counties in Nova Scotia.

Mitchell said there will be lingering areas of light snow and flurries around the Maritime region on Friday.

"Easterly winds with gusts generally 40 to 70 km/h, but reaching 80 to 100 km/h for some coastal areas extend into the evening," he said. "Near and after midnight, the wind will turn west and southwest and, while generally coming down, Friday will still be a windy day with gusts peaking 30 to 60 km/h for New Brunswick and P.E.I., with gusts 40 to 70 km/h for Nova Scotia."

To this (3:00pm):



Freezing rain (or ice pellet mix) has begun in #Fredericton. pic.twitter.com/eb5ba6JsMg — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) February 27, 2020