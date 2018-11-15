Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018:

Nova Scotia:

  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Pleasant Bay School, Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Bayview Education Centre, and Whycocomagh Education Centre. Support staff are asked to report to work at the regular time.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
  • CSAP: Ecole NDA in Cheticamp is closed.

New Brunswick:

  • Anglophone East School District: Riverside Consolidated School is closed.