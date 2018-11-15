Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 7:51AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Pleasant Bay School, Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Bayview Education Centre, and Whycocomagh Education Centre. Support staff are asked to report to work at the regular time.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
- CSAP: Ecole NDA in Cheticamp is closed.
New Brunswick:
- Anglophone East School District: Riverside Consolidated School is closed.