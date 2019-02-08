Here is a list of school closures, cancellations, and delays for Friday, Feb. 8, 2019:

 

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.

 

 

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours. Buses will also operate on a two-hour delay. Lunch and dismissal will be at regular times.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School buses are travelling paved roads only.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at the following schools: École Rose-des-Vents, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École Joseph-Dugas, École Stella-Maris, École secondaire de Clare, École Pubnico-Ouest, École Wedgeport, École Belleville, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École NDA, École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port
  • CSAP schools in Dartmouth, Halifax, Bedford, Sackville, and Porters Lake will delay opening by two hours.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • French Language School Board: All schools are closed.