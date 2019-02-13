Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019:

 

NEW BRUNSWICK:

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
  • NBCC: All campuses are closed.
  • UNB: The Saint John campus is closed for the day. The Fredericton campus will remain closed for the afternoon and reassess conditions at 5 p.m.
  • Mount Allison University: The campus will remain closed until 6 p.m.

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • NSCC: All campuses are closed.
  • Acadia University: The campus is closed.
  • Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
  • University of King's College: The campus is closed.
  • Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed. Online courses may continue, weather permitting.
  • NSCAD University: All campuses are closed.
  • St. FX University: The campus will delay opening until 5 p.m.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the day. All evening classes are cancelled.

 

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
  • French Language School Board: All schools are closed.
  • Holland College: All campuses are closed.
  • University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.