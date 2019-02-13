Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 6:43AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 1:43PM AST
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019:
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North West School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone North East School District: All schools are closed.
- NBCC: All campuses are closed.
- UNB: The Saint John campus is closed for the day. The Fredericton campus will remain closed for the afternoon and reassess conditions at 5 p.m.
- Mount Allison University: The campus will remain closed until 6 p.m.
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- NSCC: All campuses are closed.
- Acadia University: The campus is closed.
- Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
- University of King's College: The campus is closed.
- Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed. Online courses may continue, weather permitting.
- NSCAD University: All campuses are closed.
- St. FX University: The campus will delay opening until 5 p.m.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the day. All evening classes are cancelled.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- French Language School Board: All schools are closed.
- Holland College: All campuses are closed.
- University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.