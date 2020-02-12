HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020:

NOVA SCOTIA:

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at all schools. Support staff are asked to report to work at 10 a.m.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School is cancelled for all students. Regional offices will open at 12 p.m.

CSAP: Classes are cancelled at the following schools: Centre scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie (jusqu'a midi) Ecole secondaire du Sommet, Ecole Beaubassin, Ecole du Grand-Portage, Ecole Mer et Monde, Ecole du Carrefour, Ecole Bois-Joli, Ecole des Beaux-Marais, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, Ecole Rose des Vents, Ecole acadienne de Truro, Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole Beau-Port, and Ecole NDA.

NSCC: The Akerley, IT, Ivany, Aviation Institute, and Marconi campuses are closed.

NSCC : The Cumberland campus and Amherst Learning Centre will open at 10 a.m.

NSCC: The Truro campus is closed due to an emergency water main repair.

Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.

University of King's College: Will delay opening until 10 a.m. The FYP lecture will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Mount Saint Vincent University: Will delay opening until 10 a.m.

NSCAD: Will delay opening until 10 a.m.

Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. The status of afternoon classes will be announced by 11:30 a.m.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND: