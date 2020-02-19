HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020:

NOVA SCOTIA

Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be a two-hour delayed opening at Pleasant Bay School and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.

There will be a two-hour delayed opening at Pleasant Bay School and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy. Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School is cancelled for all students.

School is cancelled for all students. CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Centre Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.

Classes are cancelled at Centre Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie. CSAP: Classes are delayed by two hours for l'Ecole NDA.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Anglophone West School District: Devon Middle School is closed due to a power outage.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND