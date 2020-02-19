Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:35AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:38AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: There will be a two-hour delayed opening at Pleasant Bay School and Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School is cancelled for all students.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Centre Scolaire Etoile de l'Acadie.
- CSAP: Classes are delayed by two hours for l'Ecole NDA.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: Devon Middle School is closed due to a power outage.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Al French and English public schools will delay opening by one hour.