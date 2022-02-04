Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022:

NOVA SCOTIA

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: Digby County schools are closed.

Digby County schools are closed. Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. CSAP : Classes are cancelled for schools in the Clare region, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud and Ecole Rose-des-Vents. Classes are cancelled for schools in the Metro area and the North cluster. Schools in Argyle are OPEN.

: Classes are cancelled for schools in the Clare region, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud and Ecole Rose-des-Vents. Classes are cancelled for schools in the Metro area and the North cluster. Schools in Argyle are OPEN. NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for the Burridge and Shelburne campuses, which remain open.

All campuses are closed, except for the Burridge and Shelburne campuses, which remain open. Acadia University : The campus is closed.

: The campus is closed. Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.

The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed. Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. NSCAD: All campuses are closed.

All campuses are closed. St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. Cape Breton University: The campus is closed.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Mount Allison University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. University of New Brunswick: The Saint John campus is closed. The Fredericton campus is open.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Public Schools Branch: Classes are cancelled at all schools.

Classes are cancelled at all schools. La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Holland College: All locations are closed.

All locations are closed. University of Prince Edward Island: The campus is closed.

