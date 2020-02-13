Storm Watch: Closures and Early Dismissals
Published Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:04AM AST Last Updated Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:15AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and early dismissals for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Schools will implement the early dismissal plan. Bussed students will be picked up two hours early. Walking students will be dismissed at their lunch hour.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Students will begin dismissing at noon.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Truro, Greenwood, Clare, Argyle and Rive-Sud regions.
- CSAP: Elementary schools in the Metro group will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Secondary school students in the Metro group will be dismissed at noon.
- CSAP: Acadienne de Pomquet, Beau-port, and NDA schools will dismiss students at noon.