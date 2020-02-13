HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and early dismissals for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Schools will implement the early dismissal plan. Bussed students will be picked up two hours early. Walking students will be dismissed at their lunch hour.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Students will begin dismissing at noon.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Truro, Greenwood, Clare, Argyle and Rive-Sud regions.
  • CSAP: Elementary schools in the Metro group will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Secondary school students in the Metro group will be dismissed at noon.
  • CSAP: Acadienne de Pomquet, Beau-port, and NDA schools will dismiss students at noon.