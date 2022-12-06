Strang shares tips with families as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia’s top doctor is reaching out to families with advice as viruses continue to circulate in the province.

In a letter shared with school boards across the province, Dr. Robert Strang asked Nova Scotians to do their part to ensure fewer people get sick.

He said, while the province is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, influenza, RSV and colds are on the rise.

Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week. From Nov. 20 to 26, there were 524 new cases of influenza A and no new cases of influenza B.

Strang said that while the viruses are typically mild for most children, they can be “very serious” for infants and toddlers and they could end up in the emergency department or admitted to hospital.

Dr. Andrew Lynk, the head of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, joined Strang during a Nov. 17 press conference to discuss high patient numbers.

Lynk said that acute care services for children have been “stretched” across the province.

Monday’s letter from Strang provided five tips people can use to protect themselves and others: