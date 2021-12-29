Sudden closure of two N.B. rapid test pickup sites blamed on late delivery

New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network is blaming Wednesday’s sudden shut down of rapid test pickup locations in Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield on a late delivery.

The health authority is also saying its communication of those closures will be reviewed.

Horizon Health issued a social-media notification of the Grand Bay-Westfield location’s closure about two hours after the site’s scheduled opening, saying supplies for that day had “been given out.”

However, no notification was issued from the Department of Health or Horizon Health Network about the Saint John pickup location’s sudden closure Wednesday.

By then, a long line of vehicles had already formed around the Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal ahead of the pickup site’s scheduled 1 p.m. opening. People only learned about the Saint John site’s sudden closure as they approached a blockade, where staff said no tests were being distributed.

“I can only hope that they’re going to put it on the radio, that there’s no kits, so people aren’t still trying to come here,” said Mary Crowley, who was trying to get a kit in Saint John on Wednesday.

Some who were waiting in the Saint John line for a rapid test kit told CTV they spent the morning trying to get one in Grand Bay-Westfield as well.

Demand for rapid test kits was already expected to be high across New Brunswick on Wednesday, with pickup locations reopening for the first time since Christmas Eve.

In a written statement late Wednesday afternoon, Horizon Health said it “did not receive its anticipated delivery of kits until well after the (Saint John) site was scheduled to open.”

“Given this unexpected situation, the decision was made to close the site for the day and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. using the stock that arrived from this late delivery,” wrote Jean Daigle, Horizon’s community vice-president.

“This situation also meant that we were regrettably unable to offer our mobile pickup location in Grand Bay-Westfield on Wednesday. We are working with our partners in government to address these issues and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

It’s unclear from Horizon Health if any kits were in fact distributed in Grand Bay-Westfield. The town’s mobile pickup location is expected to return next week.

Daigle adds Horizon Health’s communication of the sudden closures will be addressed.

“We are also working with our on-site teams to help ensure that anyone waiting in line to receive a kit can be notified when supplies are running low in order to reduce the number of people waiting unnecessarily,” said Daigle.