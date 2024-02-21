Summerville man faces multiple charges after alleged impaired driving: N.S. RCMP

A Summerville, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after possible impaired driving reports in Nova Scotia’s Hants County Friday.

Just before 8 a.m., RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls of a possible impaired driver on Highway 1 in St. Croix, according to a Wednesday news release from police.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle, a red Honda Civic, and tried to stop it. Police say the driver attempted to flee and the vehicle crashed into a snowbank.

Police arrested the driver, a 26-year-old man from Summerville. According to police, he was not injured in the crash.

At the Windsor RCMP detachment, an officer administered an impairment evaluation.

“During a search of the vehicle, RCMP officers located and seized brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Based on information and evidence gathered at the scene, police say the man was involved in multiple other incidents, including:

flight from a peace officer on Feb. 13

three thefts, one in December 2023, one in November 2023 and one in November 2022

Police say there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Colton Wile has been charged with:

two counts of theft under $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of failure to comply with a release order

two counts of flight from a police officer

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

operation while impaired by drugs

possession of substance (believed to be prescribed medication)

displaying a license plate issued for another vehicle

driving a motor vehicle without a motor vehicle liability policy

operating an unregistered vehicle

driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Wile was remanded into custody after he appeared in court on Friday. He was later released on conditions after a court appearance on Tuesday.

He is set to appear in court again on April 16.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.