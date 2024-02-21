ATLANTIC
    • Summerville man faces multiple charges after alleged impaired driving: N.S. RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A Summerville, N.S., man is facing multiple charges after possible impaired driving reports in Nova Scotia’s Hants County Friday.

    Just before 8 a.m., RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls of a possible impaired driver on Highway 1 in St. Croix, according to a Wednesday news release from police.

    Officers found the suspect’s vehicle, a red Honda Civic, and tried to stop it. Police say the driver attempted to flee and the vehicle crashed into a snowbank.

    Police arrested the driver, a 26-year-old man from Summerville. According to police, he was not injured in the crash.

    At the Windsor RCMP detachment, an officer administered an impairment evaluation.

    “During a search of the vehicle, RCMP officers located and seized brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    Based on information and evidence gathered at the scene, police say the man was involved in multiple other incidents, including:

    • flight from a peace officer on Feb. 13
    • three thefts, one in December 2023, one in November 2023 and one in November 2022

    Police say there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

    Colton Wile has been charged with:

    • two counts of theft under $5,000
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • three counts of failure to comply with a release order
    • two counts of flight from a police officer
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
    • operation while impaired by drugs
    • possession of substance (believed to be prescribed medication)
    • displaying a license plate issued for another vehicle
    • driving a motor vehicle without a motor vehicle liability policy
    • operating an unregistered vehicle
    • driving a motor vehicle with a revoked license

    Wile was remanded into custody after he appeared in court on Friday. He was later released on conditions after a court appearance on Tuesday.

    He is set to appear in court again on April 16.

