HEAD OF CHEZZETCOOK, N.S. -- A husband-wife duo in Nova Scotia wants to help first responders tap into the healing power of yoga – a passion project that came from a lot of personal pain.

The pair operate a mobile yoga practice where they travel to the locations of clients, who are first responders and veterans.

"It all started roughly two years ago, our son Benjamin, who was a volunteer firefighter at the Chezzetcook Fire Department, unfortunately, lost his life in a motor vehicle accident," said Bruno Baurin.

The couple felt compelled to give back to the first responder community through yoga.

"It brings them back to a place of homeostasis where, when the alarm goes off they're this high," said Baurin.

"So, with the different types of training and tactics that we'll offer, it will bring them back to a different state where they can function properly."

Baurin says the benefits can enhance performance, reduce stress, make first responders more focused, as well as build teamwork and communications.

"All those tools they can use during the day during their shift," he said.

Along with being a volunteer firefighter, their late son Benjamin was a sports fan who also loved spending time with his border collie.

"He would be happy because, as a volunteer firefighter in our community in Chezzetcook, he offered his time, he was always giving and wanted to do better in the community and help other people," said Baurin.

"Now that he is no longer here, we want to continue that legacy and help our first responders in our community to feel better."