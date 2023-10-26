Surgeon, specialist can’t work because of childcare shortage, say N.B. Liberals

Liberal leader Susan Holt says a newly recruited surgeon and specialist to the Fredericton-area cannot go to work because they have no one to look after their six-month-old.

It’s not a new issue, but one that’s now tying two concerns together – the physician and child-care shortage.

“This is hurting our economy. It's hurting our health-care system,” Holt told reporters Thursday.

There have been ongoing concerns about Ottawa’s deal to reduce daycare costs to $10 a day by 2026.

The New Brunswick government is pointing its finger at Ottawa, saying there are problems with their current agreement with the federal government.

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan said he’s trying to see if there’s a way to change some details of the plan, although hasn’t heard from Ottawa on if that’s even possible.

He also said Thursday that he’s unsure what the true need looks like.

“It's not as simple as, I need a space, give it to me,” he said. “They have to be able to demonstrate, we have to be able to see that there's a real need.”

According to the province’s online child-care portal, there are very few spaces available across the province, specifically for those under the age of two.

Hogan believes the list has at least 3,000 families on it.

Holt is demanding the Higgs government take control.

“I don't have a hotline to Trudeau, I don't have an easier time getting access. He's the premier of the province. I'm certain the prime minister would respond to the premier of the province before me,” she said.