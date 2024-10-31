Woman concerned with safety at Halifax encampment after shooting

A woman living near a Halifax tent encampment is calling on police to be more transparent after a recent shooting.

Lynn, who chose not to use her last name for safety reasons, said the shooting happened close to homes and has left her shaken.

“What alerted us was a really loud, ‘Bang, bang, bang,’” Lynn said.

Police previously said a man went to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 1900 block of Robie Street around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The designated Cogswell Park encampment is located near Robie Street.

“It's portrayed to the media as an event that occurred on the 1900 block of Robie Street where in fact that was where the injured person was found and taken to hospital," Lynn said. "What concerns us about that kind of inadequate portrayal or depiction of the event is it kind of downplays the negative implications of really crowded encampments in small city parks."

CTV News Atlantic reached out to Halifax Regional Police but they declined an interview, saying the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We moved to the area, we enjoyed the small park and we don’t prefer to leave, but we don’t feel safe and you need to feel safe in your home,” said Lynn.

