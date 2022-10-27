Suspect arrested after teen stabbed at high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I.

The RCMP says one teenager has been arrested and another is in hospital following a stabbing at a high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., Thursday morning.

Queens District RCMP was called to the stabbing at Bluefield High School around 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening knife wounds. The boy was taken to hospital, where he was met by his parents.

Police secured the scene and the school was placed under a shelter-in-place order while investigators searched for the suspect.

The province’s Public Schools Branch said in a Facebook post around noon that students were safely secured inside the school with the doors locked. The post said there was an “incident” outside the school and RCMP was on scene.

In an update posted 30 minutes later, the Public Schools Branch said RCMP had assured them that the “situation at Bluefield High School is safe.”

Police say they expanded their search to the Charlottetown area after learning the suspect had left the school area.

P.E.I. RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn told CTV News that a 17-year-old boy from Charlottetown was arrested without incident in the city around 12 p.m.

Police believe the stabbing is an isolated incident and there is “no further risk to the school or public.”

The Public Schools Branch says supports will be sent to Bluefield High School for staff and students “for the coming days.”

UPDATE: RCMP have now assured us that the situation at Bluefield High School is safe. The Public Schools Branch is sending additional supports to the school for students and staff for the coming days. A regular dismissal is anticipated. — PSBPEI (@PSBPEI) October 27, 2022

“Today, the PSB was notified of a serious, but isolated incident occurring outside of Bluefield High School,” said Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch. “RCMP and Emergency Services were called to the school and at this time this matter remains with the RCMP. The PSB expects further details to be released by the RCMP.”

The investigation is ongoing. There is no word on potential charges at this time.