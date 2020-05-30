HALIFAX -- Customers at a home improvement store in Halifax, N.S., may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority advised of potential exposure at a RONA location at 6055 Almon Street on May 23, 25, and 28.

Symptoms anticipated

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, public health notes there could be contacts it is not aware of.

Public Health says anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates and location may develop symptoms up to, and including, June 11, 2020 – adding people should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Residents experiencing two or more COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call 811 for assessment and self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. NSHA also advises those seeking help to not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.