HALIFAX -- Individuals who took a taxi from Halifax International Airport may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure for individuals who accessed a taxi departing the airport on Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., travelling to a residence in Halifax.

NSHA says the advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, NSHA is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

Symptoms anticipated

NSHA anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Oct. 26.

Individuals who may have been exposed during the period of time should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

NSHA notes symptoms can also include two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath

Additionally, NSHA is asking individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. Individuals seeking help should not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus