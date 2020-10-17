HALIFAX -- Passengers on flights from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure on the following flights:

Air Canada flight 610 on Monday from Toronto to Halifax. The flight departed Toronto at 2:10 p.m. Passengers in rows 10 to 16 in seats D to F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Air Canada flight 604 on Monday from Toronto to Halifax. The flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m. Passengers in rows 27 to 30 in seats A to C are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Symptoms anticipated

Public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flights may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Oct. 26.

Those present on the flights, but not in the identified rows, should continue to self-isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Oct 26.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

NSHA notes symptoms can also include two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath

NSHA is asking individuals seated in the affected rows to contact 811 for next steps.

Additionally, NSHA is asking individuals who were not seated in the affected rows, but who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. Individuals seeking help should not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus