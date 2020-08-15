HALIFAX -- Passengers on flights from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure on the following flights:

WestJet flight WS 248 on August 8 from Toronto to Halifax. The flight departed Toronto at 9 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 12:04 p.m. Passengers in rows 11 to 15 in seats D to F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

Air Canada flight AC 604 on Tuesday from Toronto to Halifax. The flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 11:02 a.m. Passengers in rows 19 to 23 in seats A to C, as well as passengers in rows 29 to 33 in seats A to D are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

Public Health is also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19

Symptoms anticipated

Public Health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days after.

Those on the flights should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Individuals experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call 811 for assessment and self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. NSHA also advises those seeking help to not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus