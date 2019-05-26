

RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle collision in West Amherst, N.S. resulted in two men taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cumberland District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Southampton Rd. in West Amherst at 2:21 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police arrived on scene and located two injured men on the road, and a severely damaged vehicle on its side. Police believe the car lost control and struck a culvert.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment of alcohol.

Paramedics attended to the two injured men, while officers and an RCMP dog searched the area for additional passengers but did not locate anyone else.

Both men were taken to Cumberland Regional Healthcare Centre with serious injuries. The passenger was transported by LifeFlight to a Halifax hospital for further medical treatment.

Southampton Rd. was closed for several hours as a result of the crash, but was re-opened to traffic at approximately 8:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.