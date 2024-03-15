Suspects involved in stolen car incident arrested in New Brunswick: Halifax police

Police say two suspects accused of stealing a car and hitting a police vehicle in Halifax last week have been arrested in New Brunswick.

The RCMP received a report of a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Timberlea, N.S., around 3:30 a.m. on March 8.

About 10 minutes later, Halifax Regional Police saw the black Volkswagen Golf and tried to stop it in the 100 block of Chain Lake Drive.

Police say the driver did not stop and kept going at a slow speed.

They say a second vehicle, a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, hit the police vehicle from behind.

The collision caused the police vehicle to leave the road. No police officers were injured during the incident.

Police say the two suspects then drove away.

Later that night, the Volkswagen Golf was found parked and empty near Grand Haven Boulevard in Halifax.

Police say the two suspects were arrested by the Hampton New Brunswick RCMP detachment and Saint John police on Friday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

