HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.

Police say at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a sudden death on Beach Road in Eskasoni.

Eskasoni RCMP found the body of a 30-year-old man, and his death has now been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is being lead by the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit and is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Eskasoni RCMP.

"The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-896-5060," the RCMP said in their news release on Tuesday.

