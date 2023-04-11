Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens

HALIFAX -

The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.

Emergency crews were called to the Horticultural Hall near the gardens’ front entrance around 11 p.m. Monday.

Halifax Fire District Chief Rob Hebb says the fire was quickly extinguished, but it did damage the front exterior façade and part of the deck.

The fire did not spread and no one was hurt.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with video or information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

According to the Friends of the Public Gardens group, the Horticultural Hall was originally built as a meeting hall and storage area in 1847, and now houses a café.

The investigation is ongoing.

In July of 2022, an investigation was launched after someone used an axe to cut large sections of bark from 31 trees, ranging in age from 50 to 200 years old. The process known as 'girdling' is used to kill trees without cutting them down, resulting in more than $350,000 worth of damage.