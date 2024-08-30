Suspicious fire that damaged Yarmouth, N.S., apartment building, prompted evacuation under investigation

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating a suspicious fire that damaged an apartment building in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth Town RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a fire in an apartment on Kirk Street just after 12 a.m. on Thursday.

The building was evacuated and the fire was contained to one unit.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The initial investigation indicates the fire is suspicious in nature, according to a news release from RCMP.

The fire marshal is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire, or surveillance video or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

