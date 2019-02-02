

CTV Atlantic





SUSSEX, NB – The action was fast-paced on the court at the 32nd annual Dairy town classic in Sussex on Saturday, but today’s tournament was in honour of a former player.

Cst. Robb Costello, was one of four people killed in the Fredericton shooting last summer.

Peter McAlleenan was Costellos high school basketball coach, today he remembered his former player as determined, saying Robb was the type of person you need on a team.

“He worked hard; he was a great person in practice. We ran pretty hard that year, and they’d be coming off the court and shaking their heads – but afterwards they’d be back talking and having a great exchange,” recalled McAlleenan.

“Playing with him, you got to see it play out in front of you everyday, the selflessness, definitely Robb was a class case of ‘it’s about what’s best for the team’,” said former teammate, Mark Muscroft.

To pay tribute to Costello and his sacrifice, the organizers of this year’s tournament have renamed an award after him.

“Every year there’s always recognizing a local sonic player that plays with heart and supports the rest of his team. Exactly like Robb did,” said tournament president, David Baxendale, “So now that award will forever be known as instead of just the Sonic award, the Costello Sonic Award.”

Organizers say they hope young players get out of the sport, everything that Robb exemplifies.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.