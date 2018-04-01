

CTV Atlantic





A cab driver who was involved in a serious crash last weekend is recovering in hospital in Sydney, N.S.

The collision on Welton Street resulted in a young woman in being airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

Billy Corbett says it was a day that started like any other in the 21 years he’s been driving a cab. He had just started his shift at 6:30 a.m. and bought a coffee from Tim Horton’s.

Corbett says he was heading down the road to pick up his first fare of the day when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into him.

“That’s all I can remember,” he says.

The next thing Corbett recalls is waking up in the hospital. Corbett says he was told the woman in the other vehicle had been airlifted to Halifax.

Corbett suffered his own extensive injuries as well.

"A pin in my knee, a pin in my arm, a few broken ribs and a few contusions on my head,” he specifies.

Corbett says his thoughts are also with the young mother who was in the other vehicle who is said to have had surgery and is recovering as well.

"I’d like to see the two of us get out, and get back to our normal lives."

As police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, a GoFundMe page has been set up for both drivers.

Corbett says it's uplifting to hear of donations coming in from complete strangers.

"I think that's really sweet… I think that's really nice."

While he hopes to leave hospital in about a week, Corbett says he figures he might have months of recovery ahead.

He says the simple goal of getting better is what's getting him through.

"Getting home, and getting back to work,” he says. “I know it might be six months before I can get back to work, but one step at a time."

Corbett says he's unsure if he'll drive cab again, but he’s considering working at a Call Centre until he gets better.

For now, he says he’s simply grateful for all of the support he has been receiving.

"Everything I’m sure will work out… it always does."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.