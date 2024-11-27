Sydney community kitchen, food bank receives much-needed $41K donation

One of Cape Breton’s best-known charitable organizations received a big donation this week that is sure to help in the battle against food insecurity.

Loaves and Fishes, the main community kitchen and food bank in Sydney, N.S., received a $41,000 donation on Wednesday.

“That's a big, 'Wow,’ that's what I say,’ said Marco Amati, executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

Amati says the community kitchen has seen its numbers spike in almost every demographic during the past few years of record inflation.

“Just the other day, somebody asked me, 'What's the age limit?' I said, 'There is no limit.' We just go on as we are,” Amati said.

The donation was made by a truck rental company in Sydney, which felt compelled to give back to the community.

“The timing of this new branch (on Grand Lake Road), leading into the holidays, we just thought it was a perfect marriage,” said Doug Nugent, a group rental manager for Atlantic Canada for Enterprise Mobility. "Marco was telling us earlier about the demand here locally. It's clear that the need is huge. So, we want to make sure that we can be part of the solution."

At Loaves and Fishes, where they have been spending roughly $5,000 every two weeks on groceries, Amati said Wednesday's donation will help fill their freezer - at least for the time being.

“We're hitting 200 meals a day, seven days a week. I'm telling you, this money is going to go a long way," Amati said.

United Way of Cape Breton, another not-for-profit in Sydney, N.S., is also getting ready to help fill the need this holiday season.

“We often say, 'We're keeping our head above water, but that's about all we're keeping above water,'" said executive director Lynne McCarron.

McCarron said with food insecurity so widespread, they need all the help they can get from anyone who is able to give.

“The numbers are not necessarily going up, but they're not going down either,” she said. "We would like them to be going down. But the fact that they're not going up, I guess is a good sign."

With Giving Tuesday less than a week away, McCarron said that should also bring a big boost that charities have come to count on.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.