Sydney law firm destroyed by fire over the weekend

A building that houses a law firm in Sydney, N.S., had to be knocked down after it was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

Members of Cape Breton Regional Municipality Fire responded to 290 George Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building and crews say it took a few hours to extinguish the fire.

According to investigators, no one was inside the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and the fire marshal’s office has been contacted.

A portion of George Street was closed for much of the day Sunday while crews cleaned up the scene. It has since reopened.