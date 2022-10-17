Sydney man charged in weekend shooting that prompted emergency alert

A 23-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., is facing several assault and weapons-related charges in connection with a shooting that happened in the city on Saturday.

Cape Breton Regional Police was called to a shooting on Rotary Drive just before 5 p.m.

According to police, there was an altercation between a group of people – all known to each other -- and a man was shot with what police believe was a long gun.

The victim, a 28-year-old Sydney man, was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg. Police say he remains in hospital in stable condition.

A civil emergency alert was issued just after 7 p.m. advising the public to not to pick up hitchhikers and for Rotary Drive residents to lock their doors.

Following searches involving emergency response, K9 units and drone teams in the Hardwood Hill and Rotary Park Trail areas, police say officers located the suspect around 9 p.m. Saturday in a residence on Maillard Street in Membertou, N.S., where he was arrested.

Chance Kenneth MacLeod has been charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

discharging a firearm with intent to wound

MacLeod was remanded into the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.