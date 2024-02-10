Taylor Swift fans hosting Swiftie Super Bowl watch party in Halifax
Six months ago, two worlds collided when Grammy-winner Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce became the new superstar couple.
Swift started watching football, and so did some of her fans, like Jillian Wagner.
“It’s so awesome to see. Taylor brought like 300 million (viewers) to the NFL alone,” says Wagner.
“Young kids are now wanting to watch the game with their dads, and wives with their husbands. It’s so fun to see and brings that connection together now.”
On Sunday, Wagner and fellow Swift fan Sarah MacLellan will host a Swiftie Super Bowl party at Moxy hotel in Halifax as Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, takes on the San Francisco 49ers.
Wagner is a self-proclaimed Swiftie. She’s been to 30 of Swift’s shows and met her three times.
Wagner says she’s the sweetest person and someone you can easily look up to.
“I think she’s a prolific storyteller. I love her lyrics. I relate to her songs and also love the community that her fans built,” says Wagner.
Wagner and MacLellan started the Atlantic Canada Swifties Instagram page.
The two wanted to spread the “Swiftie” love throughout Atlantic Canada to share their events and others’ to create “that community feeling.”
Both Swifties say they fully support the Taylor-Travis relationship.
“I think people think it’s the right fit, both are really good at what they do, just a match made in heaven,” says MacLellan.
At the Super Bowl party this Sunday, MacLellan says they’ll make friendship bracelets, and eat Taylor-themed food.
Hopefully, she says, they’ll leave with some new friends, too.
“It’s going to be a really fun party,” says MacLellan.
Wagner says she wasn’t a football fan a few months ago, but she is now.
When she watches the Super Bowl, she says she’ll be rooting for Taylor Swift.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
