

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An Irish technical team brought into work on the Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy is trying to determine why the machine's rotor is not turning.

Halifax-based Emera Inc., a former partner in the troubled project, issued a statement saying the experts believe a component failure in the generator "caused sufficient damage to prevent the rotor from turning."

It says the turbine worked after it was after deployed in July and that it's not yet clear when the malfunction happened.

The turbine will remain stationary while the OpenHydro team analyzes information gathered from sensors to determine whether it is functional.

Emera says the team powered up the turbine control system and restarted the environmental monitoring devices, adding that the monitoring devices required for regulatory compliance are working.

Emera remains a shareholder in Cape Sharp Tidal, but recently announced it was pulling out of the project.