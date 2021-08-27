PARADISE, N.S. -- A 90-year-old Nova Scotia man who has been turning heads at his local golf club for seven decades recently achieved something he says he never saw coming.

Gerald Atkinson says he has a lot to be proud of – a loving family, good friends, an enjoyable retirement, and now he is adding several hole-in-ones to the list.

It began in July when Atkinson sank a hole-in-one.

"I hit a nine iron and it just went in the hole, 'What did I do? What did you say?' I just said, 'Wow,'" laughed Atkinson.

Three weeks later in August, Atkinson drained another one.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's 100 per cent luck," said Atkinson. "I don't care if you're a professional or an amateur, when you see a small hole, 75 to 100 yards away and you put the ball that's not much smaller than the hole in it, in one stroke, it’s luck."

Atkinson hit his first hole-in-one 10 years ago at the age of 80.

Today, he's now sank three hole-in-ones – something those at his local golf club can't stop talking about.

"It was very unusual, you don't hear that, well, you never hear that around here," said Ed Troop, manager at the Pro Shop. "The off one gets one hole-in-one but to get two in that short period of time is phenomenal."

Atkinson says he has no plans on slowing down either. He says playing golf keeps him active and he's grateful his loving wife of nearly 65 years encourages him to keep playing.

"Maybe it's a break for her," Atkinson joked.

Atkinson turns 91 on Sept. 13. He says if you hope to wish him a Happy Birthday, you'll find him on his local green in Paradise, N.S. trying to make a hole-in-one three months in a row.