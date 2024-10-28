Teen charged in attempted armed robbery at Cole Harbour Place

A 15-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly tried to rob another youth at knifepoint at a busy recreational facility in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP responded to Cole Harbour Place on Forest Hills Parkway around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police say a person approached four youths who were near the pedway, showed them a knife, and demanded one of the youths hand over some jewelry.

Cole Harbour Place in Cole Harbour, N.S., is pictured on Oct. 28, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Paul DeWitt)

The person fled on foot when the youths said they were going to tell security, according to police. No one was injured.

Investigators identified a suspect, with help from the public, and arrested the teen on Oct. 18. They are facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The teen was released on conditions pending a court appearance on Nov. 7.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.