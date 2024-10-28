ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Teen charged in attempted armed robbery at Cole Harbour Place

    Cole Harbour Place in Cole Harbour, N.S., is pictured on Oct. 28, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Paul DeWitt) Cole Harbour Place in Cole Harbour, N.S., is pictured on Oct. 28, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Paul DeWitt)
    A 15-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly tried to rob another youth at knifepoint at a busy recreational facility in Cole Harbour, N.S.

    The RCMP responded to Cole Harbour Place on Forest Hills Parkway around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 11.

    Police say a person approached four youths who were near the pedway, showed them a knife, and demanded one of the youths hand over some jewelry.

    The person fled on foot when the youths said they were going to tell security, according to police. No one was injured.

    Investigators identified a suspect, with help from the public, and arrested the teen on Oct. 18. They are facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    The teen was released on conditions pending a court appearance on Nov. 7.

